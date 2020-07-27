Smyly started Sunday's game against the Dodgers and pitched 3.1 innings, allowing one run on four hits and two walks. He struck out two batters.

Smyly did an admirable job keeping the defending NL champs at bay, but manager Gabe Kapler did not hesitate to turn to his bullpen early with extra relievers at his disposal. The win was credited to Wandy Peralta. While Smyly has been prone to the long ball in recent years, he could eventually find his way back onto the streaming radar pitching in San Francisco, once he's stretched out a bit more (64 pitches Saturday). The lefty gets the Rangers at home next weekend.