Smyly (finger) could return from the injured list Wednesday or Thursday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Smyly has been sidelined for over a month while dealing with a strained left index finger, but he's been steadily increasing his workload recently. Manager Gabe Kapler said that he could return to the rotation during the week. Tyler Anderson or Trevor Cahill could take on a bullpen role going forward depending on which day Smyly returns to action.