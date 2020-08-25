site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Drew Smyly: Second bullpen session coming
Smyly (finger) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
He continues to progress from a left index finger sprain. This will mark his second bullpen session, so he could soon advance to simulated games at the alternate training site.
