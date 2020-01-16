Play

Smyly signed a one-year contract with the Giants on Thursday.

The southpaw will join the Giants' pitching staff after posting a career-worst 6.24 ERA and 1.59 WHIP over 25 appearances (21 starts) with the Phillies and Rangers last season. The financial terms of the deal haven't been disclosed, but Smyly will likely compete for a role in the major-league rotation during spring training despite his struggles in 2019.

