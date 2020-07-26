Smyly will start Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
He threw one inning out of the bullpen in Thursday's game, which essentially was his side session ahead of this start. Smyly will likely have to be pretty efficient with his pitches to log five innings in his first start of the season, which seems unlikely given the lineup he will have to face.
