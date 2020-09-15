Smyly will start Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
The poor air quality in Seattle caused a postponement of Tuesday's contest with the remaining two games being move to San Francisco, but Smyly will still start Wednesday as previously scheduled. The veteran southpaw worked as the bulk pitcher in his first outing off the injured list last week and allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits with eight strikeouts and one walk over four innings. Tyler Anderson was originally scheduled to start Tuesday but will now take the mound in Thursday's series finale.