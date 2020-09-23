Smyly did not factor in the decision against Colorado on Tuesday, throwing 5.1 innings and allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out five.

Smyly took the mound in a game with major playoff implications for San Francisco and held the Rockies scoreless until the sixth inning. He departed the contest with a chance for his first win but instead had to settle for a no-decision. Smyly has pitched well for the Giants this season, registering a 3.94 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 27:6 K:BB over 16 innings. He's lined up to start the team's regular-season finale against San Diego on Sunday in a game that could determine a playoff berth.