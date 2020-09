Smyly gave up three runs on four hits and a walk and struck out eight over 3.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Wednesday.

Smyly threw 51-of-78 pitches for strikes in a solid but short performance. The southpaw has a 3.94 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 27 strikeouts across 16 innings this season. Smyly still hasn't pitched more than four innings in any of his five appearances. His next start is expected to be Monday at home versus the Rockies.