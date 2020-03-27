Giants' Drew Smyly: To serve as third or fourth starter
Smyly projects to be the Giants' third or fourth starter once play resumes, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Smyly signed a one-year deal with the club this offseason and is considered a lock to begin the season in the rotation. While his overall numbers were poor in 2019, Smyly logged a 4.45 ERA across 62.2 innings after joining the Phillies midseason while also notching an impressive 68 strikeouts. Perhaps more importantly, he proved he could stay healthy after failing to pitch a significant number of innings in both 2017 and 2018 due to injury. Now in a pitcher-friendly environment, Smyly could see improved results when the 2020 season resumes.
