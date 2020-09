Smyly (0-1) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk over five innings Sunday, striking out 10 and taking the loss against the Padres.

Smyly was strong Sunday but the Giants offense didn't provide much help. He coughed up a solo shot to Wil Myers in the second inning and an RBI double in the fourth to Mitch Moreland. Despite taking the loss, he struck out a season-high 10 batters and lowered his season ERA to 2.78 in 22.2 innings.