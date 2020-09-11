Smyly (finger) worked four innings of long relief in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Padres, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk while striking out eight.

After being reinstated from the injured list earlier in the day following a six-week absence due to a left index finger strain, Smyly wasn't fully stretched out for a traditional starting role, so manager Gabe Kapler elected to have him piggyback Trevor Cahill, who took the loss after giving up four runs in three innings. Smyly responded to the role change about as well as the Giants could have hoped, as the lefty's eight strikeouts were the most by a San Francisco reliever since 1984, per Andrew Simon of MLB.com. According to Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com, Kapler said after the game that he was impressed with how the southpaw located his pitches and maintained velocity throughout the outing, but the skipper was unwilling to say how Smyly will be deployed moving forward. Smyly could re-enter the rotation, continue to piggyback Cahill, or work in more of a hybrid role based on the Giants' needs.