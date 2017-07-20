Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Appears as pinch hitter Wednesday

Nunez (hamstring) hit a pinch-hit single Wednesday against the Indians.

After being held out of the starting lineup with a sore hamstring, Nunez entered the game in the seventh inning and knocked a base hit up the middle. While Nunez might still be limited for the next couple days, it doesn't appear as if the injury should be a serious source of concern.

