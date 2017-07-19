Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Gets day off Wednesday

Nunez is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Indians, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Nunez was the hero in Tuesday night's contest, recording a game-winning single in his fifth start since returning from the DL with a hamstring injury. The veteran infielder is 5-for-21 since being reinstated and likely slots in as the everyday third baseman for the lowly Giants moving forward. Conor Gillaspie takes over the post in his stead Wednesday.