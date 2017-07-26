Giants' Eduardo Nunez: On his way to Boston
Nunez has been traded to the Red Sox on Tuesday in exchange for two minor-league pitchers, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.
The Red Sox have been searching for a solution at third base all season and now seem to have improved at the hot corner with the recent promotion of top prospect Rafael Devers and the acquisition of Nunez, who projects to see playing time at both third base and shortstop at times. Nunez slashed .307/.331/.413 with four home runs and 17 stolen bases in 75 games with the Giants this season.
