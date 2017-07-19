Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Plays role of hero Tuesday

Nunez went 2-for-5 with a run scored and a walk-off hit in Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Indians.

Nunez's game-winning single off of Cody Allen gave the speedy infielder his first multi-hit game since returning from the disabled list. The 30-year-old has yet to record a stolen base in five games since his return, but he put his speed on display when he scooted home from second base on a single earlier in the contest, and he has not shown any ill effects from the hamstring injury that sidelined him for over three weeks.