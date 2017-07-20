Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Returns to action Thursday

Nunez (hamstring) is in Thursday's lineup against the Padres, batting second and playing third base, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Nunez had been held out Wednesday due to lingering hamstring soreness, but it seems like he's good to go back into the lineup after a night off (outside of a pinch hit appearance). He'll resume his normal role in the upper-third of the Giants' lineup, although it wouldn't be surprising to see him get semi-regular days off to ensure that his hamstring doesn't act up down the stretch.