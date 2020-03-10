Giants' Enderson Franco: Optioned to Triple-A
Franco was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The 27-year-old posted a 3.38 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and four strikeouts across 5.1 innings in first major league stint with San Francisco during the closing months of the 2019 season. Franco's debut was a result of closer Tony Watson fracturing his left wrist in September. With the Giants bullpen operating at nearly full strength this spring, the right-hander will return to the minors to continue developing until he is once again called upon to join a big-league bullpen.
