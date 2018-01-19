Vielma was traded to the Giants on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Vielma was designated for assignment by the Pirates earlier in the week, and after the Giants expressed interest in the infielder, the two teams were able to strike a deal. He split time between Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Rochester last season, posting a combined .229/.273/.280 line at both stops. Despite his struggles at the plate, the 23-year-old should compete for a utility job given his defensive versatility, assuming the Giants don't need to clear another roster spot prior to spring training.