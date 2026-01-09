The Giants signed Haase to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Haase will earn $1.6 million if he makes the team, and his deal includes an opt out in spring training. The 33-year-old saw limited action with the Brewers in 2025, slashing .229/.289/.357 with two home runs in 30 games. Rule 5 pick Daniel Susac is the early favorite to open the season as the backup catcher behind Patrick Bailey, but Haase could push him for the No. 2 job.