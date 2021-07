The Giants have selected Silva with the 115th pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

The 6-foot, 180-pound right hander committed to UCLA from JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, California. Silva's fastball sits mid-90s and can reach 97. He also throws an above-average slider and a changeup. Durability concerns have led scouts to project Silva as a reliever in professional ball, especially with his combination of small size and high velocity.