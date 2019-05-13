Giants' Erik Kratz: Designated for assignment
Kratz was designated for assignment by the Giants on Monday.
Kratz was poor in limited action for the Giants this season, going 4-for-32 at the plate in limited opportunities. It's possible this is the end of the road for the 38-year-old, as his .208/.256/.360 career slash line is unlikely to give him many suitors on the waiver wire.
