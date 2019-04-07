Kratz will start behind the plate and bat eighth in Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Kratz will make his fourth start of the season to give Buster Posey the day off for the series finale. The 38-year-old is hitless through his first 10 plate appearances with the Giants, but has walked once and been hit by two pitches.

