Kratz was traded to the Giants from the Brewers for C.J. Hinojosa on Sunday.

Kratz had already been informed he would not make the Opening Day roster, as his roster chances relied entirely upon injury following the free-agent signing of Yasmani Grandal. The 38-year-old had a .236/.280/.355 slash line in 219 plate appearances in 2018, but came up with some clutch postseason hits for Milwaukee. It remains unclear how the Giants' catching situation will unfold behind Buster Posey, but for now Kratz has a place on the 40-man roster.