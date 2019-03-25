Kratz will be the Giants' backup catcher, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Kratz's role was initially unclear when the Giants traded for him Sunday, with Aramis Garcia also on the team. Garcia could still make the roster as well, as he can cover first base, but Kratz is in line for the second-most starts at home plate behind Buster Posey. The Giants will likely look to get Posey out from the squat on a fairly regular basis in his age-31 season, but the presence of Garcia means that there's no guarantee Kratz will have a workload larger than a typical backup backstop.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • MLB: Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds

    Gennett injury proves costly

    With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...