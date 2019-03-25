Giants' Erik Kratz: Named backup catcher
Kratz will be the Giants' backup catcher, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Kratz's role was initially unclear when the Giants traded for him Sunday, with Aramis Garcia also on the team. Garcia could still make the roster as well, as he can cover first base, but Kratz is in line for the second-most starts at home plate behind Buster Posey. The Giants will likely look to get Posey out from the squat on a fairly regular basis in his age-31 season, but the presence of Garcia means that there's no guarantee Kratz will have a workload larger than a typical backup backstop.
