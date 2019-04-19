Kratz started and went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Nationals.

Kratz made his first start since Apr. 12, but he generally sees two starts per week with the occasional pinch-hit appearance. The 38-year-old's limited playing time and slow start (.136/.239/.227) make him tough to roster in even deeper two-catcher leagues.