Miller (elbow) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session at Oracle Park on Tuesday, per MLB.com.

Miller ramped up his intensity after throwing a 20-pitch bullpen session Saturday. The left-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list July 5 due to a sprained left elbow. He's on track to return in the second or third week of August and is expected to require at least two tune-up games before rejoining the big-league club, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.