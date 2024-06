Miller will start Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants will use their bullpen to get them through Saturday's contest, and Miller will serve as the opener for the eighth time this season. The 26-year-old owns a 3.79 ERA and 1.21 WHIP through 38 innings on the year, though he's given up just one earned run in 7.2 frames during games that he's opened.