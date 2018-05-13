Longoria went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Pirates.

The former Ray continues to supply solid right-handed power to the Giants' lineup, and Longoria now has eight homers and 21 RBI through 38 games, although his .246/.272/.500 slash line remains disappointing.

