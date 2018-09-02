Longoria went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday in the Giants' loss to the Mets.

The moon shot to left-center field was his 15th of the season, his second in his career off Matz and his third in his last 10 games. The 32-year-old is hardly the power threat he used to be and resides in a tepid lineup, but he's still a heart-of-the-order asset who should serve as a useful corner-infield depth piece in many mixed leagues. Longoria now holds a .244/.282/.427 slash with 15 homers and 46 RBI in 412 plate appearances.