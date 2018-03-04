Giants' Evan Longoria: Clubs first homer with new club
Longoria went 2-for-2 with a home run, an RBI and a trio of runs scored in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Rangers.
Like most of the Giants' veterans, Longoria has been eased into action this spring, logging just nine at-bats so far. The 32-year-old will be asked to take over everyday third base duties -- a position that was a black hole offensively for the Giants over the past couple of years -- after coming over from Tampa Bay via a trade this offseason. The slugger saw his power come back down to earth (20 home runs and a .163 isolated power rating) after his impressive 36-homer campaign in 2016. That decline in power combined with a move to cavernous AT&T Park could theoretically result in Longoria's first sub-20 homer season in over five years. That said, batting in the heart of the order in a station-to-station offense like San Francisco's could inversely result in more run-producing opportunities for the veteran.
