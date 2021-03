Longoria (foot) could take the field by the middle of next week, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Longoria has been dealing with plantar fasciitis since the start of camp. He's been able to participate in spring training games but has been limited to designated hitter duty. If he does wind up being ready to field his position soon, he should still have enough time to be ready to go by Opening Day, but time is getting tight.