Longoria is considered day-to-day after being diagnosed with a mild intercostal strain, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 35-year-old is out of the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Angels, but he could be back in action Thursday versus the Cubs following Wednesday's scheduled off day, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Mauricio Dubon is starting at the hot corner Tuesday in Longoria's absence.