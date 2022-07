Longoria left Saturday's contest early in the fourth inning with an apparent lower body injury, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Longoria pulled up lame while trying to beat out a double-play ball in the top of the fourth inning, leaving the contest after the top of the frame. He appeared to injure his right hamstring but exact details will come later Saturday night. David Villar replaced him in the field and will take over batting fourth.