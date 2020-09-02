Longoria will start at third base and will bat third Wednesday against the Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Longoria will occupy the three hole for the eighth contest in a row, so he's seemingly settled on a new regular lineup spot after most commonly batting fourth or fifth in the first half of the Giants' 60-game slate. Batting two spots behind emerging star Mike Yastrzemski has been a boon for Longoria's fantasy value, as he'll take a four-game RBI streak into Wednesday's series finale.