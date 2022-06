Longoria went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Reds.

Longoria's hitting streak is up to five games, during which he's gone 7-for-18 (.389). The third baseman hadn't homered since May 30 prior to Friday's long ball in the fourth inning. He's slashing .238/.322/.457 with six homers, 13 RBI, 13 runs scored and five doubles through 36 contests overall.