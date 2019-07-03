Longoria went 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs, three runs scored and five RBI in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Padres.

The veteran third baseman is suddenly red hot, going 7-for-13 over his last three games with two doubles, three homers, eight runs and eight RBI. Longoria's .237/.314/.424 slash line on the season remains poor, but Tuesday's eruption gives him 10 home runs on the year -- the 12th straight season in which he's reached double digits.