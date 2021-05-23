site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Evan Longoria: Heads to bench Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Longoria is out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Longoria will be on the bench for the series finale and get consecutive days off thanks to Monday's scheduled off day. Mauricio Dubon will start at third base Sunday for the Giants.
