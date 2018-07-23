Longoria (hand) was hit by a pitch on his left triceps in Sunday's rehab game with Triple-A Sacramento, but he was able to stay in and finish the contest, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The plunking happened in Longoria's final at-bat Sunday, but all reports are that he left the contest unscathed. The 32-year-old was expected to be on a rehab stint from a broken hand that began Friday for at least a week, but Schulman hinted in another tweet that Longoria could potentially return for the Giants' upcoming series with the Mariners that begins Tuesday. We will wait for official word, but fantasy owners should prepare for an expedited activation. Longoria was slashing .246/.278/.434 with 10 homers and 34 RBI prior to landing on the disabled list June 15.