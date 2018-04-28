Giants' Evan Longoria: Hits fifth home run of season
Longoria went 2-for-4 with a solo home run to help the Giants to a 6-4 victory over the Dodgers on Friday.
Longoria was hitting just .222 coming into the contest but he was able to check in with his fifth long ball of the season with this second-inning solo bomb blast off Hyun-Jin Ryu. He's now got a respectable .494 slugging percentage through 85 at-bats with his new club, although he does have 25 strikeouts compared to just three walks over that time as well.
