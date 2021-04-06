Longoria went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-2 win over the Padres.

Longoria showed off his bat speed as he took a 97 MPH sinker over the right field fence to give the Giants a 2-1 lead in the fourth. The 35-year-old has now homered in three of four games and is a large part of the reason why the Giants have a league-high nine long balls through their first four contests.

