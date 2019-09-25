Giants' Evan Longoria: Homers and steals in loss
Longoria went 1-for-4 with two walks, a stolen base, a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's extra-innings loss to the Rockies.
Longoria filled the stat sheet for his fantasy owners in this one, even chipping in his third stolen bag of the season. The 33-year-old is slashing .255/.325/.443 with 20 homers and 69 RBI while handling everyday duties at the hot corner.
