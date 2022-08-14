Longoria is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.
Longoria has been eased back into action after missing time with a hamstring injury, and he will sit Sunday for a second straight day.
More News
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: On bench again Saturday•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Sitting Friday•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Left out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Activated from injured list•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: On track for Monday activation•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Likely back early next week•