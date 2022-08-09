Longoria is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres, according to Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com.
Longoria returned to action Monday after missing two weeks with a hamstring injury, but he will be eased back into action and open Tuesday's game on the bench. Tommy La Stella will man the hot corner for the Giants and LaMonte Wade will serve as the designated hitter.
