Longoria went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Friday's 10-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Longoria hadn't homered since Aug. 23, going 26 games without a long ball. He had just two multi-hit efforts in that span, but he ended the quiet stretch with a massive performance Friday. He knocked a go-ahead three-run blast in the first inning and tacked on a two-run shot in the second. Longoria is up to 14 homers, 41 RBI, 31 runs scored and 13 doubles through 88 contests this year.