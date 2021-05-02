site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Evan Longoria: Out of Sunday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Longoria is not in the lineup Sunday against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Longoria started the past three games and will head to the bench for Sunday's series finale. Wilmer Flores will start at the hot corner and bat third for the Giants.
