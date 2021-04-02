Longoria went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 8-7 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.

Longoria opened the scoring by leading off the second inning with his homer. The third baseman battled plantar fasciitis that limited him to designated hitter duty for most of spring training, but he played all 10 innings in the field Thursday. The 35-year-old had seven homers, 28 RBI and 26 runs scored with a .254/.297/.425 slash line in 53 games last year. When healthy, he should be a near-everyday presence in the heart of the Giants' lineup.