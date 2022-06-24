Longoria went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Thursday's 7-6 loss to Atlanta.

Longoria struggled in the middle of June while battling a hamstring injury, but he's starting to gain some traction at the plate. He's gone 5-for-15 (.333) with a pair of walks, a double and three runs scored across his last four games. If he can stay healthy, the third baseman could get rolling. He's slashing .225/.307/.422 with five home runs, 12 RBI, 12 runs scored and five doubles in 35 contests overall this year.