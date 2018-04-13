Longoria is slashing a meager .163/.182/.302 through 11 games in his first season with San Francisco.

The veteran went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's win over the Padres, but useful stat lines like those have been few and far between at the onset of the 2018 campaign. Longoria saw his production tail off last year (.261/.313/.424 with 20 home runs and 86 RBI) from his impressive 2016 season, but even those totals weren't far off from what he provided in 2014 and 2015. It is still early, so owners shouldn't jump ship and assume that this anemic production will stick all year. Longoria's teammate, Andrew McCutchen, proved that players can turn their early season slump around in just a game or two, so practice patience with your proven vets this early.