Longoria went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Reds.

Longoria's sixth-inning blast got the Giants within a run, but that was as close as they got. After a slow start to the season following a finger injury that cost him a month to begin the year, he's started to pick it up at the plate with hits in five straight games. Longoria is 7-for-18 (.389 in that span). The third baseman owns a .239/.271/.478 slash line with three homers, seven RBI, four runs scored and two doubles in 48 plate appearances.