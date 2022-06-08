site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Evan Longoria: Takes seat Wednesday
Longoria is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Longoria will head to the bench Wednesday for the second time in the past three games. Thairo Estrada will start at the hot corner and bat sixth in Longoria's absence.
